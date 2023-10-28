Poll: Most Americans Dislike Daylight Savings

Most Americans dislike Daylight Saving Time (DST), according to a new poll.

The survey, conducted and paid for by Payless Power, a Texas electric company, of 1,002 Americans, found that 57% of Americans dislike the time change. Moreover, 83% believe it fails in achieving its stated goal of conserving energy.

One finding of the poll asserts that "DST costs nearly 1 in 6 Americans an average of $51 more monthly, totaling an extra $408 annually in 2023."