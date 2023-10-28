×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: dst | daylight | saving | time | energy | texas

Poll: Most Americans Dislike Daylight Savings

Poll: Most Americans Dislike Daylight Savings

By    |   Saturday, 28 October 2023 02:59 PM EDT

Most Americans dislike Daylight Saving Time (DST), according to a new poll.

The survey, conducted and paid for by Payless Power, a Texas electric company, of 1,002 Americans, found that 57% of Americans dislike the time change. Moreover, 83% believe it fails in achieving its stated goal of conserving energy.

One finding of the poll asserts that "DST costs nearly 1 in 6 Americans an average of $51 more monthly, totaling an extra $408 annually in 2023."

Nick Koutsobinas | editorial.koutsobinas@newsmax.com

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Most Americans dislike Daylight Saving Time (DST), according to a new poll.
dst, daylight, saving, time, energy, texas
78
2023-59-28
Saturday, 28 October 2023 02:59 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved