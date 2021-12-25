Dr. Oz to Oprah on Senate Race: 'I Don't Want My Friends Hurt'

Dr. Oz told his longtime fellow TV star Oprah Winfrey not to get involved in his upcoming Senate race.

"I asked her to stay out. Don't support me because if you get involved in any way, you'll get hurt, and I don't want my friends hurt," Oz, who is running in the GOP senate primary in Pennslyvania, said, according to the New York Post.

Oz made his remark Dec. 16 during a meet and greet. The event was hosted by billionaire and radio talk show host John Catsimatidis. Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani attended the event, which attended by an estimated 50 people.

During the meet and greet, the Post reported Oz saying he has "high hopes" for New York City's upcoming Mayor Eric Adams, who he adds "understands law enforcement issues."