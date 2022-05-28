Trump Hails 'Wonderful Dr. Oz' for Declaring Victory Amid Recount

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday praised Dr. Mehmet Oz for declaring victory in the Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary as officials declared a recount.

"The wonderful Dr. Oz has rightfully just declared himself the winner of the Republican Primary for the U.S. Senate (Pennsylvania)," Trump wrote on his Truth Social account Saturday. "He will go on to defeat his radical left opponent and be a great senator for the commonwealth, and the USA!"

Oz, a celebrity physician and first-time candidate endorsed by Trump, led former hedge fund CEO David McCormick in the final vote tally by less than half a percentage point, acting Secretary of of State Leigh Chapman’s office said.

A recount is automatically triggered by state law when candidates are within 0.5% margin.

The winner of the primary will face Democrat Sen.-nominee John Fetterman in November's general election. With a 50-50 Senate, the key battleground state of Pennsylvania can determine the balance of power in Congress' upper chamber.