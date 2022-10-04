Mastriano Launches $1M Ad in Pennsylvania Gubernatorial Run

Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano has launched a $1 million ad campaign with the midterms five weeks away.

The campaign includes 60-second and 30-second video ads that highlight Mastriano's leadership style, including his work to protect soldiers during his military career, and his unique ability to bring his team together while leaving no soldier behind.

"It's important to me that I bring everyone along with me and bring everyone hope and opportunity," state Sen. Mastriano says in the ad. "I want every Pennsylvanian to know that I will have their back."

Mastriano served 30 years in the U.S. Army. He retired as a colonel in November 2017.

The video ads include a testimonial from Army Staff Sgt. Lance Frazee, who served under Mastriano's command in the Alpha Company, 229th Military Intelligence Battalion.

"We'd be on a run and soldiers were starting to get tired, and he would run all the way around trying to motivate soldiers," Frazee says in the ad. "[Doug] would be back there with a soldier who was falling out [saying] 'You can do this, you can do this!' Next thing you know, he was bringing them back to the flock."

The new ads will be distributed on TV and digital platforms.

A Trafalgar survey in August showed Mastriano trailing Democrat Josh Shapiro by 4 points — 44.7% to 48.6%.

Mastriano's website includes the candidate's plan for Pennsylvania if he becomes governor. The plan lists three areas of focus: