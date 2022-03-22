Doug Collins: NYT Buried Hunter Biden Laptop Story for 'Political Purpose'

Podcast host and former Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Tuesday that The New York Times sat on the Hunter Biden laptop story for 18 months because doing so served a political purpose.

On ''The Chris Salcedo Show,'' Collins said that the newspaper has ''an agenda that really would never be tolerated anywhere else.''

''We were the ones to be made fun of, but I'll tell you right now: We were right,'' the host of ''The Doug Collins Podcast'' said. ''The New York Times is now saying that yeah, it's real, but they're doing it about 18 months too late because they took information that they had, and they held it for a political purpose, for a political reason, to gain a political outcome.''

Collins went on to say that he was one of those in Congress who kept saying the laptop is real and contradicting the media narrative.

''We kept saying there's a connection with the Ukraine,'' the former congressman said. ''We kept saying that Biden had these issues. We kept saying that the Russian fake disinformation campaign was false. The dossier, the sham impeachment.''

In October 2020, the New York Post reported on Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings and his connection to the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma while his father, Joe Biden, was vice president.

Left at a Delaware computer repair shop, Hunter Biden's laptop contained an abundance of emails detailing his business relationships in Ukraine and China that implicated his father, according to the New York Post.

On Sunday, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said that people should be ''outraged'' at the Times for only now confirming the laptop's authenticity.

''I am just amazed that The New York Times just now came to the conclusion that the Hunter Biden laptop was genuine,'' Johnson told ​host John Catsimatidis on WABC 770 AM's ''The Cats Roundtable.''

''Where have they been? That was pretty obvious within a week or two of the New York Post's stories​.''

''We reached out to the FBI,'' he added. ''They wouldn't tell us it was genuine. They should have. But they didn't. People should be outraged,'' he said.

Collins said that the Times' decision to bury the story could have affected the 2020 presidential election.

''My question is, is that not an in-kind gift to the Democratic Party or Joe Biden's presidential campaign?'' he said. ''Nobody's asking that question.''

