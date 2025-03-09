Doug Burns to Newsmax: Dems Overgeneralizing on Govt Cuts

Cutting government waste should be a "bipartisan no-brainer," but Democrats are overgeneralizing with their objections to President Donald Trump's agenda and judges are siding with them, former federal prosecutor Doug Burns said on Newsmax Sunday.

"In our toxic media world, Democrats jump on and say you're cutting aid for a grandmother who has cancer," Burns told Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend." "That's not productive, and it's an overgeneralization."

But Republicans are saying, "with much more credibility," that they are cutting waste and fraud, said Burns.

Burns responded to a ruling from U.S. District Judge John McConnell Thursday that blocked the Trump administration's efforts to freeze funding for programs that do not align with the president's mandate, siding with Democrat attorneys general from 22 states and Washington, D.C.

McConnell said in his ruling that the executive branch, with its orders to freeze funding, was trying to put itself “above Congress," which "undermines the distinct constitutional roles of each branch of our government.”

"What really got lost as it got translated into the media is that it was an authorization to pay for work that had already been completed," said Burns. "I think everybody didn't focus on that. Certainly, the left didn't want to focus on it."

The issue, he added, involves the scope of executive power and whether a president can freeze funds without congressional approval.

"I mean, Barack Obama told us all you need is a fountain pen," said Burns. "Everybody forgot that, apparently."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com