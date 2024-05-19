N.D. Gov. Burgum: Biden Weak, Trump Strong

Americans have deep concerns about President Joe Biden's capacity, and the election will highlight the strength of former President Donald Trump compared with a "weak" Biden, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said Sunday.

In an interview on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures," Burgum, who has emerged as a vice presidential candidate, heaped praise on Trump for his ability to stand up to China.

"I think the nation has concerns about his [Biden's] capacity not just during an hour-and-a-half debate, but every single day. And I think's what this election is going to be about," Burgum said.

"President Trump is strong; Joe Biden is weak. And it doesn't matter what the topic is."

Burgum said tarrifs on China that Biden announced recently "were incredibly weak."

"All they were is really just supporting the union votes that he's trying to get," the governor said, "where President Trump was the one who really helped wake up America to the threat that China is to our country."

Burgum also derided Biden for being "the one that said, 'If I’m elected, I'll get rid' of the tariffs.

"And now he's trying to do kind of a head-fake and say, Oh, I'm actually strong on China and I'm going to add a few tariffs," Burgum said.

"Joe Biden is protecting industries that are his voting blocs."

Trump has maintained a running mate won't win an election but that the candidate has to be a suitable potential presidential successor, and Burgum is thought to be able to pull in moderates in November.

The North Dakota governor was one of the earliest former 2024 presidential primary candidates to endorse Trump and joined him on the campaign trail in the early primary states, earning Trump's praise for his leadership in North Dakota, particularly on energy.