Trump-Endorsed Wyo. Candidate Beats Liz Cheney in GOP Straw Poll

A House candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump, Harriet Hageman, handily defeated Rep. Liz Cheney in a Republican Party straw poll in Wyoming on Saturday, according to the New York Post.

Hageman was awarded 59 votes from the secret ballot of party activists who took part in the Wyoming Republican State Central Committee poll. Cheney and state Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, were awarded two, and Denton Knapp one.

"I think it's a good sign, Hageman told the Casper Star-Tribune. "It's not an endorsement, but these are the county activists."

Out of the 74 county representatives from Wyoming, only 71 voted, including three of Hageman's family members. The Star-Tribune noted that the Republican Party of Wyoming cannot endorse candidates for the primary election, which is eight months away.

But "the only elections that matter are in August and November," Cheney's spokesman Jeremy Adler said of the poll.

But even for Hageman, she wasn't ready to claim victory yet. In the past, such straw polls have been a misleading indicator of election results.

"There will be lots of polls over the next eight months, and they will all show different things," Hageman added​​.​