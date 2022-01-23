×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: 2022 Elections | donaldtrumpharriethageman | lizcheney | wyoming

Trump-Endorsed Wyo. Candidate Beats Liz Cheney in GOP Straw Poll

Trump-Endorsed Wyo. Candidate Beats Liz Cheney in GOP Straw Poll
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. (Getty Images)

By    |   Sunday, 23 January 2022 10:40 PM

A House candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump, Harriet Hageman, handily defeated Rep. Liz Cheney in a Republican Party straw poll in Wyoming on Saturday, according to the New York Post.

Hageman was awarded 59 votes from the secret ballot of party activists who took part in the Wyoming Republican State Central Committee poll. Cheney and state Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, were awarded two, and Denton Knapp one.

"I think it's a good sign, Hageman told the Casper Star-Tribune. "It's not an endorsement, but these are the county activists."

Out of the 74 county representatives from Wyoming, only 71 voted, including three of Hageman's family members. The Star-Tribune noted that the Republican Party of Wyoming cannot endorse candidates for the primary election, which is eight months away.

But "the only elections that matter are in August and November," Cheney's spokesman Jeremy Adler said of the poll.

But even for Hageman, she wasn't ready to claim victory yet. In the past, such straw polls have been a misleading indicator of election results.

"There will be lots of polls over the next eight months, and they will all show different things," Hageman added​​.​

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
A House candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump, Harriet Hageman, handily defeated Rep. Liz Cheney in a Republican Party straw poll in Wyoming on Saturday.
donaldtrumpharriethageman, lizcheney, wyoming
194
2022-40-23
Sunday, 23 January 2022 10:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved