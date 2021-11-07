×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Donald Trump | Infrastructure | donaldtrump | republicans | infrastructure

Trump Decries Republicans Who Voted for Infrastructure Bill

tally of the vote on the screen over house members on the floor
(House TV via AP)

By    |   Sunday, 07 November 2021 05:27 PM

Former President Donald Trump decried on Sunday Republicans who voted for the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.

Trump made the statement in a press release through his Save America PAC.

"Very sad that the RINOs in the House and Senate gave Biden and Democrats a victory on the 'Non-Infrastructure' Bill, where only 11% of the money being wasted goes to real infrastructure," Trump wrote.

"How about all of those Republican Senators that voted thinking that helping the Democrats is such a wonderful thing to do, so politically correct. They just don't get it! Now they'll go for the big kill — getting their second $1.9 Trillion Bill (really $5 Trillion) approved, again with RINO support. All Republicans who voted for Democrat longevity should be ashamed of themselves, in particular Mitch McConnell, for granting a two month stay which allowed the Democrats time to work things out at our Country's, and the Republican Party's, expense!"

Members of the House on Friday voted to pass the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package. The final tally for the bill at the end of voting was 228-206, of which 13 Republican representatives crossed the aisle to vote on it, with six Democrats refusing.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Former President Donald Trump decried on Sunday Republicans who voted for the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.Trump made the statement in a press release through his Save America PAC.
donaldtrump, republicans, infrastructure
195
2021-27-07
Sunday, 07 November 2021 05:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved