Trump Scheduled for Graduation, Dinner on Same Day

It is going to be a busy May 17 for former President Donald Trump.

Trump is scheduled to give the keynote address at the Minnesota Republican Party's annual Lincoln-Reagan dinner on the same day he will be attending his son Barron's graduation from high school.

The judge overseeing Trump's criminal trial in Manhattan had agreed to not hold court in session that day so Trump could attend the graduation in Florida.

After Judge Juan Merchan initially delayed ruling on Trump's request to attend the graduation, he blasted the judge.

"I was looking forward to that graduation with his mother and father there," Trump said on April 15. "It looks like the judge isn't going to allow me to escape this scam. It's a scam trial."

The graduation ceremony begins at 10 a.m. Barron, 18, attends a private school near his family's West Palm Beach home.

Trump is charged with falsifying business records on a $130,000 payment to his former attorney Michael Cohen to reimburse him for paying adult film star Stormy Daniels to stop saying she had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006. Trump has denied all charges and said the encounter never occurred.

The Minnesota GOP dinner will be held at the St. Paul RiverCentre and was announced after Trump was given the OK to attend Barron's graduation. It is unknown what time the dinner begins.

"We are thrilled to welcome President Trump back to Minnesota to headline our Lincoln Reagan dinner, an annual tradition that reminds us of the roots of our Party and the leaders who have been most impactful in promoting our American values," Minnesota GOP Chair David Hann said in a statement. "I can think of no one more fitting to join us this year than President Trump."

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., will be co-hosting the fundraiser. In 2020, Trump lost Minnesota to President Joe Biden by 7 points after coming within 2 points of winning the state in 2016. Minnesota has not voted for a Republican for president since 1972, the longest streak in the nation by any state.

While Trump will be traveling via his private plane, according to Delta.com, a nonstop flight from Palm Beach International Airport to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport takes approximately 3 hours and 51 minutes.

An official with the Trump campaign said Trump would be able to attend both events.