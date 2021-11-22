×
Former Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen Ends House Arrest, Takes Jab at Trump

By    |   Monday, 22 November 2021 06:58 PM

Michael Cohen, the then-lawyer to former President Donald Trump before his 2018 arrest, completed his three-year prison and home-confinement sentence.

Cohen, who pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including tax evasion and excessive campaign contributions, announced on Monday at a federal courthouse in Manhattan that he would continue to cooperate with law enforcement. In making the statement, according to Newsweek, Cohen took a swipe at Trump, adding that he "in no way negates the actions [he] took at the direction of and for the benefit of Donald J. Trump."

Cohen adds that "he will continue to provide information, testimony, documents and my full cooperation on all ongoing investigations to ensure that others are held responsible for their dirty deeds and that no one is ever believed to be above the law."

