Trump to Meet With Liz Cheney's Challengers

Former President Donald Trump hit out at Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., one of his biggest critics among House Republicans, saying he plans to meet next with some of her challengers in the 2022 election.

''Paying close attention to the Wyoming House Primary against loser RINO Liz Cheney. Some highly respected pollsters tell me she's toast in Wyoming after siding with Crazy Nancy Pelosi and supporting the Democrat Impeachment Hoax,'' Trump said in a statement issued through his political action committee Save America on Tuesday.

He added: ''And that's just the beginning! This is a ‘hot' race with some very interesting candidates running against her. Remember though, in the end we just want ONE CANDIDATE running against Cheney. I'll be meeting with some of her opponents in Bedminster next week and will be making my decision on who to endorse in the next few months. JUST ONE CANDIDATE. Thank you!''

Trump has targeted Cheney for removal since the January vote to impeach him over the Capitol riot that month, in which the congresswoman broke with her party to impeach the then-president. Despite losing her position as House GOP conference chair, Cheney has continued to criticize Trump, his role in the party, and his claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

Cheney told reporters outside the Capitol on Tuesday that ''The people of Wyoming are gonna have a very clear choice between somebody who is loyal to the Constitution, and somebody whose claim is loyalty to Donald Trump, and I'm confident that people will make the right decision.''

Cheney was recently picked by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to join the House's select panel examining the Capitol riot, making her the first Republican on the panel and the only one selected by Pelosi.

"It's very important that we have members who are committed to upholding the rule of law and members who are committed to their oaths to the Constitution," she told CNN. "And I would certainly hope that the minority leader will be guided by that as he makes his choices."