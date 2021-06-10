Trump Does Callback to 'Sleepy Joe' Reference

Former President Donald Trump delivered a callback on Thursday advising President Joe Biden not to "fall asleep during" his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of their G7 Summit meeting, according to The Post Millennial.

During the 2020 election cycle Trump had made light of Biden's mental acuity, calling him "sleepy Joe." On Thursday, Trump released a statement wishing the two world leaders good luck in their negotiations.

Currently, Biden is making the rounds meeting with foreign leaders. On Thursday, Biden met with United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Johnson had apparently gifted a bicycle to Biden during their meeting.

After he meets with Queen Elizabeth II this weekend, Biden is set to meet with Putin on Wednesday in Geneva, Switzerland. The two are expected to discuss climate change, COVID-19, and trade.