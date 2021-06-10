×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: donaldtrump | joebiden | vladimirputin | g7

Trump Does Callback to 'Sleepy Joe' Reference

donald trump saluting
(Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 10 June 2021 09:52 PM

Former President Donald Trump delivered a callback on Thursday advising President Joe Biden not to "fall asleep during" his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of their G7 Summit meeting, according to The Post Millennial.

During the 2020 election cycle Trump had made light of Biden's mental acuity, calling him "sleepy Joe." On Thursday, Trump released a statement wishing the two world leaders good luck in their negotiations.

Currently, Biden is making the rounds meeting with foreign leaders. On Thursday, Biden met with United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Johnson had apparently gifted a bicycle to Biden during their meeting.

After he meets with Queen Elizabeth II this weekend, Biden is set to meet with Putin on Wednesday in Geneva, Switzerland. The two are expected to discuss climate change, COVID-19, and trade.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Former President Donald Trump delivered a callback on Thursday advising President Joe Biden not to "fall asleep during" his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin...
donaldtrump, joebiden, vladimirputin, g7
134
2021-52-10
Thursday, 10 June 2021 09:52 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved