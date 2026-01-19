Trump: Rep. Omar 'Should Be in Jail' or 'Sent Back to Somalia'

President Donald Trump attacked Rep. Ilhan Omar on Truth Social, calling for the Democrat lawmaker to be jailed or deported in a post tied to allegations of massive fraud in her home state of Minnesota.

"There is 19 Billion Dollars in Minnesota Somalia Fraud," Trump wrote Sunday night. "Fake ‘Congresswoman' Illhan Omar, a constant complainer who hates the USA, knows everything there is to know.

"She should be in jail, or even a worse punishment, sent back to Somalia, considered one of the absolutely worst countries in the World. She could help to MAKE SOMALIA GREAT AGAIN!"

Omar, a Somalia-born U.S. citizen who has represented the Minneapolis-based 5th District since 2019, has been a frequent target of Trump's public criticism.

The president did not cite any evidence linking Omar to wrongdoing, and she has not been implicated in any Minnesota fraud case even as he has continued his attacks on her.

The post comes as the massive fraud scandal in the North Star State remains under intense scrutiny, with prosecutors estimating the combined losses across multiple programs could reach as high as $9 billion.

Minnesota's most infamous case is the Feeding Our Future scandal, a COVID-19-era scheme tied to the nonprofit that sponsored federal child-nutrition meal sites.

Prosecutors said defendants submitted fake or inflated meal claims and invoices and siphoned $250 million to $300 million that was meant to feed children.

Last March, a Minnesota jury convicted Aimee Bock, founder of the Feeding Our Future, on all counts as other defendants continued to plead guilty or face trial over the scheme.

Allegations of widespread fraud in the state extend beyond school-meal reimbursements.

Investigators are reportedly looking at "more than a dozen" programs, including those in areas such as housing and behavioral health, as well as day care licensing prompted by viral social media claims.

Meanwhile, on Capitol Hill, House Oversight Chair James Comer, R-Ky., has demanded that Gov. Tim Walz produce documents and communications as lawmakers probe how the fraud network grew and whether state oversight mechanisms failed.

The Small Business Administration also moved to cut off federal funding for Minnesota after identifying additional loans allegedly tied to individuals connected to the Feeding Our Future network.

Republicans have used the scandal to pressure Minnesota officials and to argue for tougher enforcement, while local leaders and Somali community members have warned against painting an entire immigrant community with the brush of criminal wrongdoing.