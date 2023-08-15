×
Tags: donaldtrump | georgia | indictment | 2020election

Trump: Exonerating Report Coming After Ga. Indictment

By    |   Tuesday, 15 August 2023 12:16 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump pushed back against a 13-count indictment a Georgia grand jury handed down on Monday, saying that an exonerating report will be unveiled next week at his golf club in New Jersey.

"A Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia is almost complete & will be presented by me at a major News Conference at 11:00 A.M. on Monday of next week in Bedminster, New Jersey," Trump wrote on Truth Social, Tuesday.

"Based on the results of this CONCLUSIVE Report, all charges should be dropped against me & others — There will be a complete EXONERATION! They never went after those that Rigged the Election. They only went after those that fought to find the RIGGERS!"

Trump was indicted by a grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, for allegedly trying to alter the outcome of the 2020 election in that state, which he lost.

A grand jury voted Monday night to charge Trump with 13 felony counts, including violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) law, as well as violating his oath of office.

Several others also were indicted, including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who served as one of Trump's attorneys, and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Trump called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Jan. 2, 2021, and asked for help to "find" the votes Trump needed to defeat Joe Biden.

Trump has admitted to making the call, often referred to the phone call as "perfect" and has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

The criminal case comes as Trump dominates in the polls and leads a crowded Republican field of contenders seeking the party's 2024 presidential nomination.

The Georgia indictment is Trump's fourth this year, following charges in two federal cases and a New York hush-money case.

