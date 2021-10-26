Trump Endorses Charles W. Herbster for Nebraska Governor

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday endorsed Charles W. Herbster for Nebraska governor.

According to his Twitter bio, Herbster is a ''proud lifelong Nebraska farmer, cattle rancher, businessman, and Republican.''

''Charles W. Herbster,'' Trump wrote, according to Liz Harrington, ''has been a tremendous supporter of America First and Make America Great Again, right from the beginning. He is running for Governor of the Great State of Nebraska and will do a fantastic job.

''A proud native of Nebraska, Charles is an extraordinarily successful businessman who will fight for our Farmers and Ranchers, support our Military and Vets, and protect and defend your under siege Second Amendment rights.''

As Ballotpedia indicates, the four other candidates entering the Nebraska gubernatorial race set for Nov. 8, 2022, include Democrat Carol Blood and Republicans Brett Lindstrom, Jim Pillen and Breland Ridenour.

''Charles W. Herbster has my Complete and Total Endorsement!'' Trump added.