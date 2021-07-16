Trump: 'No Talk of Coup'

Former President Donald Trump released a statement Friday saying he "never once" discussed the possibility of a coup to remain in power after the 2020 election.

Trump issued his statement following reports that a soon-to-be-released book claims Gen. Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, feared the then-president and his allies might attempt to use the military to stay in office.

"Despite the fact that the 2020 Presidential Election was Rigged and Stolen, and while numerous people, including the outside public, were saying we should bring in the Military, I never even gave it a thought," Trump said.

"The writings within these third-rate books are Fake News, and "General'' Milley (who [former Defense Secretary James] Mattis wanted to send to Europe in order to get rid of him), if he said what was reported, perhaps should be impeached, or court-martialed and tried.

"Never once did I have a discussion with him about bringing in the Military, or a "coup," which makes sense, because I lost total confidence in him and the way he handled himself on our little walk to [St. John’s] church."

In June 2020, Milley said it was a "mistake" to accompany Trump and other administration officials on a walk to historic St. John's Church after peaceful protesters were cleared from the area.

"He tries to be a tough guy, which he is not, but he choked beyond belief as soon as a microphone was stuffed in front of his face or, at the mere sight of the Fake News Media," Trump said in his statement.

"So, there was no talk of a coup, there was no coup, it all never happened, and it's just a waste of words by fake writers and a General who didn’t have a clue.''

Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker have written "I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year," a book to be released Tuesday.

Book excerpts first released to CNN included a phone call between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Milley after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Pelosi was concerned Trump might start a nuclear war.

"This guy’s crazy. He’s dangerous. He’s a maniac," Pelosi told Milley, according to the book.

Milley reportedly told Pelosi, "Ma'am, I guarantee you that we have checks and balances in the system."

On Thursday, Trump issued a statement saying Pelosi was the crazy one.

"Nancy Pelosi is a known nut job," the former president said. "Her enraged quotes that she was afraid that I would use nuclear weapons is just more of the same.

"In fact, I was the one that got us out of wars, not into wars. And I was the one who got respect for our Country again, not like now when the leaders of the entire World are laughing at us. They didn’t laugh when I was there!"

The book also says Milley and other military officials feared Trump would attempt a coup to stay in power and considered resigning.

"They may try, but they're not going to f---ing succeed," Milley reportedly told his deputies. "You can't do this without the military. You can't do this without the CIA and the FBI. We're the guys with the guns."