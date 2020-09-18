Tags: 2020 Elections | Donald Trump | Joe Biden | donaldtrump | catholic | joebiden | taylormarshall

Trump Catholic Ambassador Rips Biden as 'Fake Catholic'

joe biden meets with church members
Democrat presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President Donald Trump’s Catholic ambassador for his campaign has blasted Democratic presidential nominee as a “fake Catholic,” the Washington Examiner reports.

Taylor Marshall, a well-known Catholic commentator who joined the Trump campaign last July, criticized Biden during an event on Thursday over his views on abortion, same-sex marriage, and religious liberty. He also praised Trump, who he says “honors God” as president.

“We need to pray that God’s right hand intervenes,” Marshall said, referring to a recent statement by Archbishop Carlo Vigano, who predicted that “the right hand of the Lord will deliver the election” to Trump. 

“We are at a crossroads, not just in American history, but in human history,” Marshall added. “We must pray.”

Vigano recently ripped Biden in an interview as a “self-styled Catholic,” and said that someone who “supported gender ideology and celebrated the ‘marriage’ of two men, is not Catholic. Period.”

