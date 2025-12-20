Trump Endorses 'MAGA All the Way' Blakeman for N.Y. Governor

President Donald Trump on Saturday, one day after Rep. Elise Stefanik dropped out of the New York governor's race and said she is leaving Congress, endorsed Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman in his run for New York governor in a challenge against incumbent Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul.

"Highly Respected and very popular Nassau County Executive, Bruce Blakeman, is running to be the next Governor of New York," Trump said in a statement on his Truth Social page, backing the Republican as he launches a statewide campaign focused on public safety, affordability, and opposition to New York's sanctuary policies.

"Bruce is MAGA all the way, and has been with me from the very beginning," Trump added. "As Nassau County Executive, he is working tirelessly with the Brave Heroes of ICE, Border Patrol, and Law Enforcement to Keep Our Border SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Safeguard our Community, and Ensure LAW AND ORDER."

"As your next Governor, Bruce will continue to fight hard to Grow the Economy, Cut Taxes, and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Champion American Energy DOMINANCE, Strengthen our Military/Veterans, Advance Election Integrity, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment," Trump added.

"Bruce Blakeman is a FANTASTIC guy, will win the big November Election and, without hesitation, has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Governor of the ONCE GREAT STATE OF NEW YORK (IT CAN BE GREAT AGAIN!). BRUCE BLAKEMAN WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!"

Blakeman announced last week that he would seek the Republican gubernatorial nomination, denying Stefanik an uncontested path to the GOP nomination.

Stefanik, long considered one of Trump's key allies on Capitol Hill, dropped out of the race on Friday and said she is not seeking reelection to New York's 21st District seat, which she has held since 2015.

The congresswoman cited family reasons for her decision to bow out.

Trump did not mention Stefanik in his endorsement announcement.

Blakeman, speaking Saturday to Newsmax, detailed his campaign and its focus on public safety, affordability, and opposition to New York's sanctuary policies, pointing to his record in Nassau County as a model for the state.

He said he has focused on expanding law enforcement capacity while maintaining fiscal discipline.

"So over the last three years as county executive, I've hired new law enforcement professionals, 400 new police officers, 200 new corrections officers," Blakeman said.

"And I did it without raising taxes one penny over four years and got seven bond upgrades from Wall Street rating agencies for our good fiscal management."

Blakeman said the approach shows New York can "back the blue" while still balancing budgets, but he accused Gov. Kathy Hochul of moving the state in the opposite direction — both on spending and immigration enforcement.

"But Kathy Hochul has made this into a sanctuary state," he said.

Blakeman also pointed to New York City politics, saying he would confront what he described as permissive enforcement when Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani takes office.

"Let me say this as governor, I will put a check on Mamdani if he doesn't enforce the law in New York City. I'm not going to let New York City go down the tubes," he said.

Blakeman said he views Stefanik as "an excellent, excellent public official" and predicted "she'll be back," while emphasizing that "spending more time with your family is something that I think is on a lot of minds of people."

A source close to the congresswoman told Newsmax's John Gizzi that Trump's refusal to endorse her bid for governor of New York was the key factor in her decision to end her campaign.

Stefanik was a nominee earlier this year to serve as the administration’s representative to the United Nations, but the nomination was withdrawn over concerns about Republicans' slim majority in the House.