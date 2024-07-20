WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Said Xi Wrote 'Beautiful Note' After Assassination Attempt

Former President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping (AP)

Saturday, 20 July 2024 06:46 PM EDT

Former U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Chinese President Xi Jinping wrote him a note after the Republican presidential nominee suffered a gunshot wound to his ear during an assassination attempt last week.

"(Xi) wrote me a beautiful note the other day when he heard about what happened," Trump told a crowd in Grand Rapids, Michigan, in his first campaign rally since narrowly escaping the July 13 assassination attempt.

Trump mentioned Xi's letter while discussing his economic policy toward China during his presidency, adding, "I got along very well with President Xi."

The former U.S. president also referenced messages from other world leaders following the shooting at a rally in Pennsylvania.

Trump on Thursday accepted the Republican Party's nomination to be its candidate in the Nov. 5 presidential election.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


