Trump Backs Wyoming Bill That Would Block Dems From Voting in GOP Primary

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday put out a statement signaling his support for a Wyoming bill that would prevent Democrats or independent voters from participating in the state's Republican primary.

Ahead of a showdown between Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman later this year, Republican state Sen. Bo Biteman has introduced legislation to prevent non-Republicans from taking part in the state's GOP primary. It would also prevent voters from legally changing their party affiliation in the three months before a primary, and would take effect immediately if passed.

Trump released a statement on Thursday showing support for the bill.

"The Wyoming State Senate is considering SF0097, introduced by Patriot Senator Bo Biteman, to protect the integrity of Wyoming primary elections. This critically important bill ensures that the voters in each party will separately choose their nominees for the General Election, which is how it should be!

"It makes total sense that only Democrats vote in the Democrat primary and only Republicans vote in the Republican primary. This bill has my Complete and Total Endorsement and Support."

Biteman said in a statement that "crossover voting" is "not fair" and "not right," according to Sheridan Media in Wyoming.

"It is harming the integrity of our party nomination process," he added. "This bill will go a long way toward ending this, up to now, legal but unethical behavior, and restore confidence in our party nominating process. Party switching cancels out the vote of actual party members by those who wish to game the system and influence the outcome of their competing party's nominating election."