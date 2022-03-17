Trump: Wisconsin Assembly Speaker 'Wrong,' Decertification Possible

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday urged Wisconsin Republican lawmakers to continue their pursuit of 2020 presidential election decertification.

Wisconsin GOP Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Wednesday said there had been widespread fraud in the 2020 election, but he didn't believe there was a constitutional avenue to decertifying the results.

"Speaker Robin Vos, of the Great State of Wisconsin, just said there was 'widespread fraud' in the 2020 Presidential Election, but that the State Legislature cannot do anything about it. Wrong!" Trump said in a statement released by his Save America joint fundraising committee. "If you rob the diamonds from a jewelry store, if you get caught, you have to give the diamonds back, votes should be no different.

"There is already a very powerful resolution in the Wisconsin State Assembly that calls for the decertification of the 2020 Election and reclaiming of Wisconsin's 10 electoral votes. There is so much fraud, as Vos knows, that this should be done quickly and easily."

Vos signed a new contract last week with Michael Gableman, the former state Supreme Court justice he hired to investigate the 2020 election, extending his review through the end of April.

The extension came after the original contract expired Dec. 31 and a week after Gableman delivered a report that called for the Wisconsin Legislature to take a serious look at decertifying President Joe Biden's victory in the swing state.

"The highly respected Special Counsel, Michael Gableman, has exposed so much already, including election bribery with Mark Zuckerberg's $8.8 million, horrific fraud stealing votes from the elderly in nursing homes, and rampant ballot harvesting and phantom votes," Trump said in his statement. "Far more votes than is needed for the Republican candidate, me, to win."

Trump again reminded people, via his statement, that the country, and perhaps the world, would be in a different place under his leadership.

"Our Country would not be in the mess it's in if Republicans had the courage to act," he said. "We would be energy independent, no inflation, the Ukraine desecration would not be happening, our economy would be strong, there would have been no surrender in Afghanistan, and so much else.

"Speaker Vos should do the right thing and correct the Crime of the Century—immediately! It is my opinion that other states will be doing this, Wisconsin should lead the way!"

The Associated Press contributed to this story.