Tags: donald trump | white house | rural health plan | big beautiful bill

Trump White House Highlights Praise for Rural Health Plan

By    |   Friday, 02 January 2026 07:54 PM EST

The Trump administration on Friday spotlighted favorable media coverage of its rural healthcare funding initiative, releasing a White House memo that compiled headlines from across the country praising the program's rollout and scale.

The memo highlighted dozens of local and regional news stories reporting on the first-year awards from the administration's Rural Health Transformation Program, a $50 billion initiative tied to President Donald Trump's Working Families Tax Cuts legislation.

The headlines describe hundreds of millions of dollars flowing to rural hospitals and health systems, with individual awards generally ranging from about $150 million to more than $230 million.

Several outlets characterize the funding as a "lifeline" for rural hospitals facing financial strain, staffing shortages, and service cutbacks.

Others frame the program as a long-term investment expected to total billions of dollars in some states over multiple years.

Administration officials said that the program will help stabilize struggling hospitals, expand telehealth access, and improve health outcomes for families far from urban medical centers.

