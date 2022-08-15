Grand Jury Subpoenas Former Trump WH Lawyer

Eric Herschmann, who served as White House lawyer for former President Donald Trump, has been subpoenaed by a federal grand jury investigating the Jan. 6 attack, Politico reports.

The website cites "a person familiar with the matter."

Herschmann follows fellow former Trump White House lawyers, Pat Cipollone, who was White House counsel, and Patrick Philbin, deputy counsel, in receiving DOJ subpoenas.

Herschmann did not work for the White House counsel's office, but joined the White House as senior adviser after representing Trump in his first impeachment trial, and did provide the former president with legal advice. As a result, there will likely be litigation over how much he is able to comply because of attorney-client privilege, Politico noted.

Portions of Herschmann's testimony were played during the House Select Committee's hearings earlier this summer. In them Herschmann discussed his disagreements with others in the administration who wanted to continue to fight the election results.

He was involved in the meeting with top Justice Department employees who threatened to resign if Trump fired Acting Attorney General Jeff Rosen and replaced him with Jeffrey Clark, an environmental lawyer who had no election challenge background.