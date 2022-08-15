×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | white house | jan. 6

Grand Jury Subpoenas Former Trump WH Lawyer

Grand Jury Subpoenas Former Trump WH Lawyer
Former White House lawyer Eric Herschmann is displayed on a screen during the third hearing of the U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on June 16, 2022. (Tom Brenner/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 15 August 2022 06:48 PM EDT

Eric Herschmann, who served as White House lawyer for former President Donald Trump, has been subpoenaed by a federal grand jury investigating the Jan. 6 attack, Politico reports.

The website cites "a person familiar with the matter." 

Herschmann follows fellow former Trump White House lawyers, Pat Cipollone, who was White House counsel, and Patrick Philbin, deputy counsel, in receiving DOJ subpoenas.

Herschmann did not work for the White House counsel's office, but joined the White House as senior adviser after representing Trump in his first impeachment trial, and did provide the former president with legal advice. As a result, there will likely be litigation over how much he is able to comply because of attorney-client privilege, Politico noted.

Portions of Herschmann's testimony were played during the House Select Committee's hearings earlier this summer. In them Herschmann discussed his disagreements with others in the administration who wanted to continue to fight the election results.

He was involved in the meeting with top Justice Department employees who threatened to resign if Trump fired Acting Attorney General Jeff Rosen and replaced him with Jeffrey Clark, an environmental lawyer who had no election challenge background.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Eric Herschmann, who served as White House lawyer for former President Donald Trump has been subpoenaed by a federal grand jury investigating the Jan. 6 attack, Politico reports.
donald trump, white house, jan. 6
191
2022-48-15
Monday, 15 August 2022 06:48 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved