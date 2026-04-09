Trump Blasts WSJ Editorial on Iran War

President Donald Trump, in a Truth Social post Thursday, lashed out at a Wall Street Journal editorial criticizing the war in Iran.

"The Wall Street Journal, one of the worst and most inaccurate 'Editorial Boards' in the World, stated that I 'declared premature victory in Iran,'" Trump wrote.

"Actually, it is a Victory, and there's nothing 'premature' about it!" he added.

"Because of me, IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON and, very quickly, you'll see Oil start flowing, with or without the help of Iran and, to me, it makes no difference, either way," Trump continued.

The editorial, which ran in the paper Wednesday, said the Iranian regime remains a threat and said the war ended with a whimper.

"The biggest disappointments are Iran's continuing threat to the Strait of Hormuz and what happens to its enriched uranium stockpile," the Journal wrote. "Mr. Trump is sending confusing signals about both that Iran is contradicting."

The piece did praise the U.S. and Israel for further degrading Iran's nuclear program and damaging the country's military and industrial base, all with minimal American losses.

"The demonstration effect of the U.S. military's combined arms operation against Russian and Chinese air defenses won't be lost on the world," the Journal wrote.

The Journal also called Trump's rhetoric on the war "inconsistent."

"Claims of victory amid threats of unleashing 'Hell' and an end to Iran's 'civilization' raised global fears and undermined support at home and abroad," the Journal wrote.

"The next test for Mr. Trump will be whether he takes his two-week cease-fire deadline seriously," the Journal added. "If he does, and Iran plays its usual games, then he really will have to 'finish the job.'"

The paper added, "The unfortunate truth is that Mr. Trump put himself in this position."

But Trump believes he will have the last laugh.

"The Wall Street Journal will, as usual, live to eat their words," he wrote. "They are always quick to criticize, but never to admit when they're wrong, which is most of the time!"