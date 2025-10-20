Sources Deny Shouting or Profanity at Trump-Zelenskyy White House Meeting

Reports claiming that last week's White House meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy descended into a shouting match are "completely false," said sources close to both leaders and according to two participants in the meeting who spoke exclusively to Newsmax.

The Financial Times reported that the two presidents engaged in a heated exchange marked by profanity, thrown papers, and ultimatums over Ukraine's future.

But multiple individuals familiar with the encounter tell Newsmax the belligerence "did not happen" and that both leaders "conducted themselves with great civility throughout the meeting."

"There was no shouting, no cursing at each other, and no ultimatums," said one senior U.S. official present in the room.

"The meeting was frank, honest, and, at times, intense because of the gravity of the issues being discussed — but it was entirely respectful."

According to participants, Trump and Zelenskyy discussed the current situation in Ukraine following a breakdown in a proposed ceasefire agreement that Russia had no interest in complying with.

Ukrainian officials reportedly detailed the scale of recent Russian attacks that have taken place since the August summit in Alaska between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The Ukrainians were very clear that Russia has violated the ceasefire request of President Trump and resumed aggressive actions," a participant said. "They are under enormous pressure, and they wanted to convey that reality."

U.S. officials in the meeting, meanwhile, emphasized the difficulty of persuading Moscow to return to the negotiating table.

"[Trump] understands that it will be hard to get Putin to accept a ceasefire while he perceives himself as being in a winning position," a source familiar with the discussion said.

"That's why the president wants to explore diplomatic and economic options before escalating military support further."

Contrary to reports that Trump "tossed aside" maps or demanded Ukraine surrender the Donbas region, individuals who attended the meeting said no such behavior occurred.

"That's simply made up," said one American official.

"The president was engaged throughout, asking detailed questions about military positions and humanitarian needs."

A Ukrainian source confirmed that account, saying that while the meeting involved "strong opinions on both sides," there were no raised voices.

"President Zelenskyy has always had a good rapport with President Trump," the source said. "The discussion was candid, not hostile.

"Both sides want to find a path to end the war."

Trump, the source added, was encouraged by what he described as a "constructive" phone conversation with Putin last week, during which the Russian leader made it clear that he does want a peace agreement with the Ukrainians and that he does want to work with the U.S. on future matters.

"One participant said, 'This had not happened before.' The president felt it was worth giving diplomacy a little more time," the official explained.

Trump hasn't ruled out providing more advanced weapons, including Tomahawk missiles, but he wants to see if further talks can produce results.

Vice President JD Vance, who attended the meeting, was described as "measured and neutral," largely deferring to the principal attendees.

War Secretary Pete Hegseth, however, was said by one attendee to be "more skeptical and antagonistic" of Ukrainian strategy and pressed Kyiv's delegation on corruption and battlefield tactics.

The Ukrainian side, for its part, reiterated that it agreed to a temporary ceasefire at Trump's request but did so reluctantly, believing Russia would not abide by the terms.

"They were not eager for a ceasefire," the participant said. "They agreed only out of respect for President Trump's efforts to prevent further loss of life."

Ukraine has resumed targeted strikes against Russian infrastructure, including drone attacks that have disrupted Russia's domestic energy production.

Analysts say Moscow faces growing fuel shortages and broader economic instability as winter approaches.

"Russia's capacity to supply its own energy market has been badly hit," one European defense observer told Newsmax.

"With falling export revenues and increasing domestic strain, it's a question of how long the Kremlin can sustain its current operations."