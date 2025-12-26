Report: Trump, Zelenskyy to Meet Sunday at Mar-a-Lago

President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedly are expected to meet Sunday in Florida to discuss the U.S. peace plan for Ukraine's war against Russia.

Trump is expected to host Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago as both sides try to finalize terms of a U.S.-backed framework aimed at ending the nearly three-year conflict, Axios reported.

The planned sit-down is being viewed as a major signal that negotiations have advanced, especially after Trump previously suggested he would only meet Zelenskyy if a deal was close.

Zelenskyy hinted the meeting was imminent in a Friday post on X following a briefing from his top negotiator, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

"We are not losing a single day," he wrote, adding that "a lot can be decided before the New Year."

Ukrainian officials told Axios the meeting is set for Sunday, although the White House has not publicly confirmed the date.

Behind the scenes, negotiations have intensified over the past two months, including weekend talks in Florida involving Trump advisers Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and senior negotiators from both Ukraine and Russia.

A senior U.S. official described the discussions as "positive and constructive," claiming the administration has made more headway in the past two weeks than has been achieved in the last year of stalled diplomacy.

Trump's push underscores a core message to voters: the U.S. should pursue peace through strength, not endless spending with no clear strategy.

While the Biden administration poured tens of billions into Ukraine with little accountability and no endgame, Trump is attempting to force real movement by applying direct pressure on both sides.

Key parts of the proposed deal reportedly include security guarantees for Kyiv from the U.S. and Europe, with text modeled on NATO's Article 5 commitment.

Zelenskyy has said those guarantees would trigger a military response and renewed sanctions if Russia invades again.

Axios reported the U.S. is prepared to send the security guarantee package to the Senate for ratification.

But the negotiations still face major hurdles.

The biggest sticking point is Russia's demand that it control the entirety of the Donbas region.

The U.S. proposal reportedly includes turning contested areas into a demilitarized "free economic zone," but Zelenskyy has insisted any territorial concessions must be approved by Ukrainians in a referendum.

The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) warned in a recent assessment that Russia is pressing demands it likely cannot achieve militarily, including Kyiv handing over territory Russia hasn't captured.

ISW suggested Moscow may be trying to "save" manpower and resources while positioning itself for future aggression.

The New York Post noted Russia has seized most of Luhansk and much of Donetsk, but Ukraine recently achieved a battlefield victory near Kupyansk, with pro-Russian military bloggers accusing Russian commanders of exaggerating those gains.

That reality strengthens Trump's negotiating hand: Russia is bleeding resources, Ukraine needs reliable guarantees, and Americans are demanding an end to the open-ended conflict.