Trump: Not Meeting With Putin in Moscow

President Donald Trump pushed back against reports circulating in the European press that he would meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in May.

"No, I'm not," Trump told reporters during the swearing-in ceremony for Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, according to The Washington Times.

On Friday, French newspaper Le Point reported that Trump was "most likely to visit" Moscow on May 9, also known as Victory Day in Russia, suggesting the two leaders would "celebrate a shared victory" stemming from ongoing peace negotiations to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Putin would be happy to welcome Trump in Moscow for the occasion, but he stopped short of confirming that a visit was scheduled.