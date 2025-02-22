WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | vladimir putin | russia | ukraine | war

Trump: Not Meeting With Putin in Moscow

By    |   Saturday, 22 February 2025 12:22 PM EST

President Donald Trump pushed back against reports circulating in the European press that he would meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in May.

"No, I'm not," Trump told reporters during the swearing-in ceremony for Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, according to The Washington Times.

On Friday, French newspaper Le Point reported that Trump was "most likely to visit" Moscow on May 9, also known as Victory Day in Russia, suggesting the two leaders would "celebrate a shared victory" stemming from ongoing peace negotiations to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Putin would be happy to welcome Trump in Moscow for the occasion, but he stopped short of confirming that a visit was scheduled.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Donald Trump pushed back against reports circulating in the European press that he would meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in May.
donald trump, vladimir putin, russia, ukraine, war
118
2025-22-22
Saturday, 22 February 2025 12:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved