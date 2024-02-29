Trump to Host Hungary's Viktor Orbán at Mar-a-Lago

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán will visit former President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida next week, The New York Times reported.

Orbán, whose government has come under fire from critics as authoritarian, has become a popular figure among American conservatives. He spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference in 2022, and Trump has praised him repeatedly during rallies.

"There is a great man, a great leader in Europe: Viktor Orbán," Trump said last month during a campaign event. "He is the prime minister of Hungary. He is a very great leader, a very strong man. Some people don't like him because he's too strong."

Trump previously hosted Orbán in the White House during his presidency, which he described as a "great honor" at the time, The Hill reported.

During the visit, Trump told reporters while standing alongside the Hungarian prime minister that he's "probably, like me, a little bit controversial. But that's OK. You've done a good job, and you've kept your country safe."

Earlier this month, Orbán praised Trump in a speech that referenced the upcoming 2024 presidential election as a possible "watershed" moment.

"The year of 2024 could be a watershed: a 'super election' year, when people in Brussels, America, India, and a dozen other places will decide what leadership they want in the current of global economic transformation and its crashing ice floes," he said.

"We cannot interfere in other countries' elections, but we would very much like to see President Donald Trump return to the White House and make peace here in the eastern half of Europe. It is time for another 'Make America Great Again' presidency in the United States."