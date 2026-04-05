Trump: Ground Troops on Table If Iran Balks at Deal

Using U.S. ground troops against Iran will be on the table if Tehran does not reach a deal that includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz, President Donald Trump said on Sunday.

Trump said "no" when asked by The Hill if he would rule out sending ground troops into Iran.

"Normal people would make a deal. Smart people would make a deal," Trump said. "If they were smart, they would make a deal."

Earlier on Sunday, Trump warned Iran it has 48 hours to reach a deal or reopen the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of the global oil supply passes.

"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one in Iran," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "There will be nothing like it!!! Open the [bleeping] Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell, JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah."

That followed another Truth Social post on Saturday in which Trump wrote, "Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out, 48 hours before all Hell will rain down on them. Glory be to GOD!"

Trump told The Hill that no infrastructure targets would be off the table if the United States and Iran do not reach a deal.

Trump posted a separate cryptic Truth Social message Sunday, stating: "Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time."

Newsmax has reached out to the White House for clarification on the post.

Trump has sent conflicting signals about Iran, telling Fox News on Sunday he expects a deal by Monday. But he also told Axios a deal could come by Tuesday, while continuing to threaten Tehran.

"There is a good chance, but if they don't make a deal, I am blowing up everything over there," he told Axios.

Last week, Trump said the conflict in Iran would end within two to three weeks. That would fall within the four- to six-week timeline the administration floated after the conflict began Feb. 28.

Sending ground troops into Iran could complicate Trump's plans for a quick end to the conflict. Although Republicans have generally supported the operation, many have raised concerns about sending troops into Iran, The Hill reported.