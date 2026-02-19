WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: donald trump | ufo | uap | aliens | barack obama | records | released

Trump to Order Release of Government Files on UFOs, UAPs

By    |   Thursday, 19 February 2026 09:49 PM EST

President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that he will move to release government files related to aliens, UFOs, and unidentified aerial phenomena, known as UAPs.

"Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters," Trump wrote Thursday.

The announcement revives an issue that gained attention during Trump's first term, when the Pentagon formally acknowledged the existence of UAPs — the government's term for unexplained aerial sightings.

It also comes days after former President Barack Obama asserted that aliens are "real, but I haven't seen them."

"Well, he gave classified information. He's not supposed to be doing that," Trump told reporters earlier Thursday, adding, "I may get him out of trouble by declassifying."

In 2020, the Department of Defense declassified several Navy videos showing unidentified objects performing unusual maneuvers.

The Trump administration also established the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force to assess potential national security threats posed by such incidents.

The move marked the first time in decades that the federal government publicly addressed unexplained aerial encounters in a structured way.

In 2021, shortly after Trump left office, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released a preliminary report on UAPs, examining more than 140 incidents reported by military personnel.

The report found no clear evidence of extraterrestrial activity but acknowledged many cases remained unexplained and could pose flight safety or national security concerns.

Since then, bipartisan lawmakers have pushed for greater transparency regarding classified UAP programs, alleged crash retrieval efforts, and government research into unidentified objects.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that he will move to release government files related to aliens, UFOs, and unidentified aerial phenomena, known as UAPs.
donald trump, ufo, uap, aliens, barack obama, records, released
300
2026-49-19
Thursday, 19 February 2026 09:49 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved