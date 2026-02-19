Trump to Order Release of Government Files on UFOs, UAPs

President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that he will move to release government files related to aliens, UFOs, and unidentified aerial phenomena, known as UAPs.

"Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters," Trump wrote Thursday.

The announcement revives an issue that gained attention during Trump's first term, when the Pentagon formally acknowledged the existence of UAPs — the government's term for unexplained aerial sightings.

It also comes days after former President Barack Obama asserted that aliens are "real, but I haven't seen them."

"Well, he gave classified information. He's not supposed to be doing that," Trump told reporters earlier Thursday, adding, "I may get him out of trouble by declassifying."

In 2020, the Department of Defense declassified several Navy videos showing unidentified objects performing unusual maneuvers.

The Trump administration also established the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force to assess potential national security threats posed by such incidents.

The move marked the first time in decades that the federal government publicly addressed unexplained aerial encounters in a structured way.

In 2021, shortly after Trump left office, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released a preliminary report on UAPs, examining more than 140 incidents reported by military personnel.

The report found no clear evidence of extraterrestrial activity but acknowledged many cases remained unexplained and could pose flight safety or national security concerns.

Since then, bipartisan lawmakers have pushed for greater transparency regarding classified UAP programs, alleged crash retrieval efforts, and government research into unidentified objects.