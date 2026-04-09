Trump: US Military Will Remain Near Iran Until 'Real Agreement' Reached

All U.S. military assets and personnel will remain in and around Iran until a "real agreement" is reached and "fully complied with," President Donald Trump said late Wednesday night, reinforcing a hard-line stance aimed at preventing Tehran from advancing its nuclear ambitions and threatening global stability.

In a post on Truth Social, the president said American forces will remain in the region during the ceasefire as a deterrent and enforcement mechanism.

"All U.S. Ships, Aircraft, and Military Personnel, with additional Ammunition, Weaponry, and anything else that is appropriate and necessary for the lethal prosecution and destruction of an already substantially degraded Enemy, will remain in place in, and around, Iran, until such time as the REAL AGREEMENT reached is fully complied with," Trump wrote.

He emphasized that any violation would be met with overwhelming force, warning, "If for any reason it is not, which is highly unlikely, then the 'Shootin' Starts,' bigger, and better, and stronger than anyone has ever seen before."

Trump also reiterated key U.S. objectives: "NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS" for Iran and ensuring the Strait of Hormuz "WILL BE OPEN & SAFE," a vital condition for global energy markets and economic security.

The president's remarks come as a fragile two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran remains uncertain.

According to AFP, the truce has shown signs of strain, with renewed regional violence and conflicting positions from Tehran and Washington.

Reuters similarly reported that Trump warned military action could resume if Iran fails to uphold its commitments, reinforcing the administration's insistence on verifiable compliance rather than symbolic concessions.

At the center of the dispute remains Iran's nuclear program.

While Trump has said that any deal must eliminate Tehran's ability to develop nuclear weapons, Iranian officials have signaled they intend to preserve uranium enrichment capabilities — a position widely viewed by U.S. conservatives as unacceptable.

The Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of the world's oil supply passes, has emerged as another critical flashpoint.

Iran has indicated it would reopen the waterway during the ceasefire but continues to assert control over it — raising concerns about future disruptions.

Trump's message reflects a broader doctrine of peace through strength, a hallmark of his foreign policy.

By maintaining a robust military presence and making clear the consequences of noncompliance, the administration is signaling it will not tolerate delays, loopholes, or what Trump described as "fake rhetoric."

"In the meantime our great Military is Loading Up and Resting, looking forward, actually, to its next Conquest. AMERICA IS BACK!" Trump wrote.