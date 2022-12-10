×
Tags: donald trump | twitter files | censorship | collusion | fbi

Trump Points to Collusion, Alludes to 'Twitter Files'

(Newsmax)

By    |   Saturday, 10 December 2022 08:05 PM EST

Former President Donald Trump reposted on his TruthSocial network a rumble video of himself calling out Yoel Roth as the "arbiter" of Twitter while alluding to the censorship of conservatives on the social network.

Roth was among the Twitter officials revealed to have participated in the shadow banning of conservatives and suppressing of damaging tweets that might have helped then-candidate Joe Biden's 2020 presidential campaign. The revelations have come in light of the Twitter Files released under CEO Elon Musk's direction in recent weeks.

On Friday, journalist Glenn Greenwald in "part three of the Twitter Files," writes: "Roth, meeting with FBI weekly, and his little censorship minions absolutely degraded Twitter into little more than a full-on Democratic Party activist machine, all while lying to the public about its function. This was a massive public fraud and 2020 election interference."

Saturday, 10 December 2022 08:05 PM
