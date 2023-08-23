Trump to Carlson: They'll Try to Steal Election Again

During an exclusive interview Wednesday, former President Donald Trump told Tucker Carlson that Democrats will try to steal the presidential election again.

During the segment, which aired during a Republican primary debate, Trump opened up on the controversial aftermath of the 2020 election and his caution that it could happen again.

"You're saying they stole it from you last time. Why wouldn't they do the same this time?" Carlson asked.

"Oh, well, they'll try. They're going to be trying. And not only me," Trump said.

Trump noted that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Stacey Abrams, a perennial Democrat candidate in Georgia, have frequently challenged elections but not been held to the same legal standard.

"The same people that are saying, He's challenging an election! challenged my election," Trump said, adding that "basically they're suing me, and they're saying, You don't have any right to challenge it."

Earlier in the interview, Trump discussed his broken relationship with his onetime vice president, Mike Pence, who is now running against him in the 2024 primary.

"I think he got very bad advice," Trump said, insisting that he believed his method of contesting the results was legal and that it was proven by Congress passing a reform of the electoral college last year.

"In other words, they took the voting act, and they re-did it so the vice president no longer has the power to do what I said he could do," Trump said, emphasizing that he disagreed Pence was just "a human conveyor belt."

The moment is central to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' office case against Trump and other administration officials in Georgia, which alleges that he conspired to overturn the 2020 election illegally.

However, Trump maintained his innocence.

"It's a lot easier because I'm so high in the polls," Trump said of the recent indictments, including two federal ones by the Department of Justice. "The people see it's a fraud."

Trump decided to skip the Republican National Committee's first presidential primary debate at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Wednesday in favor of the interview on social media site X, which currently has over 75 million views.