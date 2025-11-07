Trump: Pelosi 'Ripped Off the American Public'

President Donald Trump on Friday morning continued commenting on Nancy Pelosi's retirement announcement, saying the former House speaker "ripped off the American Public" and "illegally made a fortune in the Stock Market."

In a fiery Truth Social post, Trump wrote: "Nancy Pelosi, the old and broken political hack who impeached me twice and lost, is finally calling it 'quits.' She illegally made a fortune in the Stock Market, ripped off the American Public, and was a disaster for America. I'm glad to see the stench of Nancy Pelosi go!!!"

Trump has attributed Pelosi's unparalleled 2024 stock market success to "inside information."

The lawmaker's husband, Paul Pelosi, last year completed trades that outperformed the S&P 500's 25% gain by earning roughly 54% in returns, the New York Post reported, citing Bloomberg data.

"Crooked Nancy Pelosi, and her very 'interesting' husband, beat every Hedge Fund in 2024. In other words, these two very average 'minds' beat ALL of the Super Geniuses on Wall Street, thousands of them," Trump wrote in an early August post.

"It's all INSIDE iNFORMATION! Is anybody looking into this??? She is a disgusting degenerate, who Impeached me twice, on NO GROUNDS, and LOST! How are you feeling now, Nancy???"

Pelosi, 85, announced Thursday that she will not seek reelection when her 20th term ends in 2026, concluding a four-decade career that made her one of the most polarizing and powerful figures in American politics.

Trump's comments underscore their yearslong feud, marked by two failed impeachment attempts and Pelosi's now-infamous act of tearing up Trump's 2020 State of the Union address on live television.

"I think she's an evil woman. I'm glad she's retiring. I think she did the country a great service by retiring," Trump told reporters Thursday in the Oval Office. "I think she was a tremendous liability for the country."

Pelosi's decision follows mounting pressure within her party for aging leadership to make way for younger Democrats such as New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, who succeeded her as minority leader.

The former speaker, who twice led the House (2007–2011 and 2019–2023), was long seen as the architect of her party's hard-left shift, a trend that Republicans say weakened border security, fueled inflation, and emboldened progressives.

During her career, Pelosi helped pass President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act and was a staunch opponent of Trump's presidency.

Trump and his allies, however, view her legacy far differently.

"She was rapidly losing control of her party," Trump said Thursday. "I'm very honored she impeached me twice and failed miserably twice. Nancy Pelosi is a highly overrated politician."

Reuters contributed to this report.