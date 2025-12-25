Trump Fans Slam Musician Over Trump-Kennedy Center Protest

The Trump-Kennedy Center, the major performing arts complex in Washington, D.C., became the focus of a dispute after jazz musician Chuck Redd canceled his annual Christmas Eve concert in protest of the venue's recent rebranding.

The center, long known as the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, hosts concerts, theater productions, and national cultural events and receives federal funding through Congress.

Redd, a drummer and vibraphone player who has hosted the Christmas Eve performance for years at the venue, canceled the show shortly before audience members were seated.

"When I saw the name change on the Kennedy Center website and then hours later on the building, I chose to cancel our concert," Redd said in a statement.

The decision prompted strong reaction from supporters of President Donald Trump, many of whom criticized Redd on social media for politicizing a holiday tradition.

"You can cancel your show, but all you've accomplished is canceling yourself," one commenter wrote on X. "You're just a performer who can easily be replaced."

Another X user urged a boycott of Redd's future performances, arguing that canceling the concert deprived families of a holiday celebration.

"What a piece of garbage," another post read, accusing Redd of canceling the concert because of what the commenter described as "TDS," or "Trump derangement syndrome."

A self-described military veteran wrote that he served under six presidents and said personal political views should not interfere with professional responsibilities.

Redd also received messages of support, particularly on Instagram, where some users praised him for acting on principle.

"Thank you, Mr. Redd. We need more people of principle," one supporter wrote.

Redd said his objection was specifically to Trump's name being added to the performing arts center.

The rebrand was approved by the center's board on Dec. 18.

The board, chaired by the president, said the vote was unanimous, though Democrat members disputed that characterization.

Congress approved $250 million this year for renovations to the Washington complex at Trump's urging, and the president has taken an active role in shaping its direction.