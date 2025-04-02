WATCH TV LIVE

Army Reserve Acts as Captain Slams Trump Trans Policies

By    |   Wednesday, 02 April 2025 07:13 PM EDT

The U.S. Army Reserve is "taking appropriate actions" against a captain who took to social media to complain about President Donald Trump's transgender policies, reported the Daily Caller.

"Army regulations prohibit soldiers from wearing official uniforms when speaking in an unofficial capacity. As such, Capt. [Christina] Winters' command is taking appropriate actions. Under the Privacy Act, the Army Reserve cannot comment on those actions," the public affairs office for the Army Reserve said in a statement to the Caller.

"The Army Reserve is aware of Capt. Christina Winters' TIKTOK and 'X' posts that she performed outside of her service duties, and as such, her comments and views do not reflect the policies and/or viewpoints of the Army Reserve," the U.S. Army Reserve told the Caller in a statement.

On Transgender Day of Visibility, Winters posted a video slamming the Trump administration.

"The current administration wants us to not be visible. They want us to be invisible. They want to remove us from society," Winters said. "They want to ensure that we are disenfranchised, that we no longer have a voice, that we no longer have the right to enter any space that is safe.

"They want to remove us from our homes. They want to remove us from our jobs," Winters continued. "It is disheartening times right now."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


