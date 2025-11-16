Trump Continues Feud With Marjorie 'Traitor' Greene

President Donald Trump again called Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene a "traitor" in a post on Truth Social on Sunday night in his continuing feud with the Georgia Republican, who was once one of his staunchest backers.

"Wacky Marjorie 'Traitor' Brown (Remember, Green turns to Brown where there is ROT involved!) is working overtime to try and portray herself as a victim when, in actuality, she is the cause of all of her own problems," the president wrote. "The fact is, nobody cares about this traitor to our country!"

On Friday, Trump withdrew his support and endorsement of Greene.

But Trump's break from Greene is not reciprocal.

She still supports Trump and his administration even after he pulled his endorsement and threatened to support a primary challenge against her in 2026.

"I do support him and his administration, and I support them in delivering the campaign promises we made to the American people," she told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday.

Greene's steadfast support comes after Trump blasted her with abandon.

"Marjorie 'Traitor' Green[e] is a disgrace to our GREAT REPUBLICAN PARTY!" Trump wrote Saturday on Truth Social.

"Lightweight Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Brown (Green grass turns Brown when it begins to ROT!), betrayed the entire Republican Party when she turned Left, performed poorly on the pathetic View, and became the RINO that we all know she always was," he added in another Saturday Truth Social post.

"Just another Fake politician, no different than Rand Paul Jr. (Thomas Massie), who got caught being a full fledged Republican In Name Only (RINO)! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

Greene admitted in her appearance on the network that she has been hurt by the falling-out.

"His remarks, of course, have been hurtful," she told host Dana Bash. "However, I have something in my heart that I think is incredibly important for our country, and that is to end the toxic fighting in politics.

"And this has been going on for years, and it has divided our country, split up friends and families, neighbors, and it's not solving our problems.

"The most hurtful thing he said, which is absolutely untrue, is, he called me a traitor. And that is so extremely wrong, and those are the types of words used that can radicalize people against me and put my life in danger."