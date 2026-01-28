WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Backs Rep. Tiffany for Wis. Governor; Rival Exits Race

Wednesday, 28 January 2026 05:28 PM EST

President Donald Trump's endorsement of Rep. Tom Tiffany in Wisconsin's open race for governor led the congressman's top Republican rival to drop out of the race less than a day later.

Tiffany now faces only nominal opposition for the Republican nomination in the battleground state after Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann announced his decision to drop out Wednesday.

Schoemann congratulated Tiffany on the Trump endorsement and wished him "great success" in November.

Trump announced the endorsement in a social media post on Tuesday night, saying Tiffany "has always been at my side."

Tiffany has been a fierce Trump loyalist since he was elected to Congress in 2020.

Prior to that, he served just over seven years in the state Legislature, where he was a firm backer of former Republican Gov. Scott Walker.

Tiffany still faces Andy Manske, a 26-year-old medical services technician, in the Republican primary.

Manske vowed to remain in the race, despite raising almost no money so far compared to Tiffany's more than $2 million.

Trump said that as governor, Tiffany would work to grow the economy, cut taxes, secure the border, ensure law and order, support the military, and protect gun rights.

Tiffany said in a statement that he was honored to receive the endorsement and promised that if elected, "I will make Wisconsin great again by lowering utility rates and property taxes, cutting burdensome red tape, rooting out waste and fraud, and restoring common-sense leadership to Madison."

Democrats blasted the endorsement.

"Tiffany has proudly voted in lockstep for Washington Republicans' expensive and unpopular agenda that has hurt families, farmers, and small businesses across Wisconsin," Democratic Governors Association spokesperson Izzi Levy said.

Wisconsin's governor's race is open for the first time in 16 years, after Democrat Gov. Tony Evers decided not to seek a third term.

Prominent Democrats who are running include former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, current Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, state Sen. Kelda Roys, state Rep. Francesca Hong, former state economic development director Missy Hughes, and former Evers aide Joel Brennan.

Tiffany faces some historical hurdles. No sitting member of Congress has ever been elected governor of Wisconsin.

And in the past 36 years, gubernatorial candidates who were from the same party as the president in a midterm election have lost every time, except for Evers in 2022.

But Democrats have also never held the office more than eight years in a row.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


