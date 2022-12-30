×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | tax returns | release | democrats | supreme court

Trump Warns Dems After Tax Release: It's 'a Dangerous Two-Way Street'

donald trump looks on
(AP)

By    |   Friday, 30 December 2022 10:34 AM EST

Former President Donald Trump dismissed the release of his tax returns Friday as only serving to "again show how proudly successful I have been." But at the same time, he warned Democrats that the move is "a dangerous two-way street."

"The Democrats should have never done it, the Supreme Court should have never approved it, and it's going to lead to horrible things for so many people," the former president said in a statement.

"The great USA divide will now grow far worse. The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street! The 'Trump' tax returns once again show how proudly successful I have been and how I have been able to use depreciation and various other tax deductions as an incentive for creating thousands of jobs and magnificent structures and enterprises."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Former President Donald Trump dismissed the release of his tax returns Friday as only serving to "again show how proudly successful I have been."
donald trump, tax returns, release, democrats, supreme court
140
2022-34-30
Friday, 30 December 2022 10:34 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved