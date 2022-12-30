Trump Warns Dems After Tax Release: It's 'a Dangerous Two-Way Street'

Former President Donald Trump dismissed the release of his tax returns Friday as only serving to "again show how proudly successful I have been." But at the same time, he warned Democrats that the move is "a dangerous two-way street."

"The Democrats should have never done it, the Supreme Court should have never approved it, and it's going to lead to horrible things for so many people," the former president said in a statement.

"The great USA divide will now grow far worse. The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street! The 'Trump' tax returns once again show how proudly successful I have been and how I have been able to use depreciation and various other tax deductions as an incentive for creating thousands of jobs and magnificent structures and enterprises."