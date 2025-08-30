Trump Challenges Court Ruling Against Tariffs

President Donald Trump said Friday that he will once again put one of his policies in front of the Supreme Court in an effort to keep it intact.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled Friday that Trump went too far when he declared national emergencies to justify imposing sweeping import taxes on almost every country on earth. The ruling largely upheld a May decision by a specialized federal trade court in New York. But the 7-4 appeals court decision tossed out a part of that ruling striking down the tariffs immediately, allowing his administration time to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

In response, Trump posted on Truth Social: "ALL TARIFFS ARE STILL IN EFFECT! Today a Highly Partisan Appeals Court incorrectly said that our Tariffs should be removed, but they know the United States of America will win in the end.

"If these Tariffs ever went away, it would be a total disaster for the Country. It would make us financially weak, and we have to be strong. The U.S.A. will no longer tolerate enormous Trade Deficits and unfair Tariffs and Non Tariff Trade Barriers imposed by other Countries, friend or foe, that undermine our Manufacturers, Farmers, and everyone else," he continued.

"If allowed to stand, this Decision would literally destroy the United States of America. At the start of this Labor Day weekend, we should all remember that TARIFFS are the best tool to help our Workers, and support Companies that produce great MADE IN AMERICA products.

"For many years, Tariffs were allowed to be used against us by our uncaring and unwise Politicians. Now, with the help of the United States Supreme Court, we will use them to the benefit of our Nation, and Make America Rich, Strong, and Powerful Again! Thank you for your attention to this matter," Trump wrote.

The administration believes Trump's imposition of tariffs as a trade strategy is beneficial to the country and has clear legal footing. The majority of the judges on the appeals panel decided differently, setting up a showdown before the Supreme Court, which has supported Trump's use of the presidency to impose his policies on everything from immigration to downsizing the federal workforce.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.