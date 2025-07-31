Trump: Tariffs Made US 'Hottest Country' in the World

President Donald Trump early Thursday touted his tariff deals, saying that the use of the economic strategy has made the United States the "hottest country" in the world.

"Tariffs are making America GREAT & RICH Again," he posted on his Truth Social page. "They were successfully used against the USA for decades and, coupled with really dumb, pathetic, and crooked politicians, we're having a devastating impact on the future, and even the survival, of our country."

But now, Trump said, "the tide has completely turned, and America has successfully countered this onslaught of Tariffs used against it. ONE YEAR AGO, AMERICA WAS A DEAD COUNTRY, NOW IT IS THE 'HOTTEST' COUNTRY ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD. CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL!"

Later Thursday morning, Trump wished his attorneys "good luck" as they head to a federal appeals court to fight a case filed by U.S. business and state leaders who are pushing to invalidate many of his tariffs, in a case being held one day before he has set for deals on the duties to be reached.

"To all of my great lawyers who have fought so hard to save our Country, good luck in America's big case today. If our Country was not able to protect itself by using TARIFFS AGAINST TARIFFS, WE WOULD BE 'DEAD,' WITH NO CHANCE OF SURVIVAL OR SUCCESS. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

His post comes on the heels of an announcement Thursday that the United States and South Korea have agreed to a trade deal that will subject South Korean imports to a 15% tariff rate.

According to the terms of the agreement, South Korea will also invest $350 billion in the United States and purchase $100 billion in U.S. energy products, Trump said on Truth Social.

Trump has raised the United States' tariffs on foreign goods to an estimated 17.3% since taking office, the nation's highest since before World War II, according to a recent Yale University Budget Lab survey.

Trump's deadline to end the suspension of "reciprocal" tariffs ends Friday, meaning countries that have not reached a deal with his administration could once again face higher tariffs.

Over the past 120 days, the United States has entered into eight such agreements, including the mammoth deal with the European Union.

There are still several key trading partners who have not yet reached a deal with the administration, including Canada, Australia, and India.

Trading partners who have reached deals include:

The U.K.: 10%, down from 25%.

Vietnam: 20%, down from 46%.

Indonesia: 19%, down from 32%.

Philippines: 19%, down from 20%.

Japan: 15%, down from 25%.

The EU: 15%, down from 30%.

South Korea: 15%, down from 25%.

Talks are still ongoing with China. Both sides agreed to reduced tariffs in May, reaching a truce that will last until Aug. 12. At this time, China is facing a 30% combined tariff rate.