WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: donald trump | tariffs | supreme court | china | imports

Trump Slams Tariff Lawsuit Companies as 'China-Oriented'

By    |   Thursday, 22 January 2026 09:03 PM EST

President Donald Trump on Thursday accused the companies behind a major legal challenge to his tariff authority of being "strongly China-oriented," as the Supreme Court weighs the future of his use of emergency powers to impose sweeping duties on imports.

"The people who brought the Tariff Litigation against our Country, now in the United States Supreme Court, are strongly China-oriented, and very upset by the fact that the United States is doing so well — GIANT GROWTH AND INVESTMENT, ALMOST NO INFLATION!" Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

"These people, in some cases Americans, should be ashamed of themselves. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Trump's comments come as the Supreme Court considers whether the president can impose broad tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, a law traditionally used for sanctions and financial controls during national emergencies.

Lower courts have questioned whether the statute allows a president to levy duties of such scope without explicit congressional authorization.

A federal appeals panel previously ruled that Trump's tariff orders stretched the law beyond its intended limits, finding that several of the duties required clearer approval from Congress.

The Trump administration has defended the orders, arguing the statute grants the president broad authority to respond to national economic and security threats.

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in November, with some conservative justices expressing skepticism about using the law as a foundation for far-reaching trade policy.

The plaintiffs in the case — Learning Resources Inc. and hand2mind Inc. — are American, family-owned companies based in Illinois that develop educational products for schools and families.

Court filings show the companies outsource much of their manufacturing overseas and import products from several countries, including China, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Korea, and India.

Learning Resources reportedly has relied on Chinese manufacturing for decades, and company executives have said the sharp escalation of tariffs on Chinese goods dramatically increased their costs.

The company previously estimated its annual tariff bill could surge from a few million dollars to well over $100 million, making it economically unfeasible to continue importing certain products.

Under U.S. law, tariffs are paid by the American importer, not foreign manufacturers.

The companies argued in their lawsuit that the Constitution gives Congress, not the executive branch, the authority to impose tariffs, and that the statute does not authorize the sweeping duties imposed under Trump's orders.

Newsmax reached out to Learning Resources and hand2mind for comment.

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Donald Trump on Thursday accused the companies behind a major legal challenge to his tariff authority of being "strongly China-oriented," as the Supreme Court weighs the future of his use of emergency powers to impose sweeping duties on imports.
donald trump, tariffs, supreme court, china, imports
399
2026-03-22
Thursday, 22 January 2026 09:03 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved