Trump Still Weighing $2,000 Tariff-Funded Rebate Checks

President Donald Trump said he is considering sending Americans $2,000 rebate checks funded by revenue collected through tariffs, raising the possibility of a new direct-payment program tied to his trade agenda.

In an interview aired ahead of the Super Bowl, Trump told NBC News correspondent Tom Llamas that he is "looking at it very seriously," arguing that tariffs are generating "hundreds of billions of dollars" for the United States.

"We'd make it — I'm looking at it very seriously," Trump said in the interview. "I'm the only one who can do it because I'm taking in hundreds of billions of dollars of money from tariffs."

Pressed on whether Americans should expect the payments, Trump said some checks could be issued but stopped short of making a firm commitment.

"Oh yeah, sure. I can do that," he said. "I haven't made the commitment yet, but I may make the commitment."

Trump suggested the payments would be similar to recent bonus-style checks provided to members of the military, referencing a $1,776 payment linked to his budget priorities.

The proposal comes as Trump continues to defend his tariff policies, claiming they have strengthened the U.S. economy and forced foreign nations to contribute more to U.S. growth. He described tariffs as "making our country rich" and said they are bringing in "tremendous amounts of money."

"The one thing that they don't say anymore is affordability, because I fixed the problem that they created," Trump said.