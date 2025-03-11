WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: donald trump | tariffs | ontario | doug ford | canada

Trump: Canada Will Pay Financial Price for Electricity Tariffs

By    |   Tuesday, 11 March 2025 11:55 AM EDT

President Donald Trump hit back at Canada after Ontario Premier Doug Ford imposed a 25% surcharge on electricity the province supplies to three border states.

"Why would our Country allow another Country to supply us with electricity, even for a small area? Who made these decisions, and why?" Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.  "And can you imagine Canada stooping so low as to use ELECTRICITY, that so affects the life of innocent people, as a bargaining chip and threat? They will pay a financial price for this so big that it will be read about in History Books for many years to come!"

The surcharge will affect Americans in Michigan, Minnesota, and New York, which buy Canadian power. Ontario did not rule out turning off electrical power. Ford said average electricity customers in those states can expect their utility bills to go up an average of $69 per month until the trade war with the U.S. comes to an end.

Trump announced 25% tariffs against Canada, Mexico, and China, and then postponed some in an apparent attempt to leverage some concessions on trade barriers from all three nations.

