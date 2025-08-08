WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Warns of 'Great Depression' if Courts Rule Against Tariffs

Friday, 08 August 2025 01:41 PM EDT

President Donald Trump on Friday claimed that the United States would fall into a second Great Depression if the courts rule he cannot impose many of the tariffs he levied on foreign goods.

"If a Radical Left Court ruled against us at this late date, in an attempt to bring down or disturb the largest amount of money, wealth creation and influence the U.S.A. has ever seen, it would be impossible to ever recover, or pay back, these massive sums of money and honor," Trump said in a Truth Social post. "It would be 1929 all over again, a GREAT DEPRESSION!"

The United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit last week heard arguments concerning a ruling by the U.S. Court of International Trade last May that Trump exceeded his authority with many of the tariffs he imposed on international trading partners. 

"If they were going to rule against the wealth, strength, and power of America, they should have done so LONG AGO, at the beginning of the case," Trump added.

The full text of Trump's post:

"Tariffs are having a huge positive impact on the Stock Market. Almost every day, new records are set. In addition, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars are pouring into our Country's coffers. If a Radical Left Court ruled against us at this late date, in an attempt to bring down or disturb the largest amount of money, wealth creation and influence the U.S.A. has ever seen, it would be impossible to ever recover, or pay back, these massive sums of money and honor. It would be 1929 all over again, a GREAT DEPRESSION! If they were going to rule against the wealth, strength, and power of America, they should have done so LONG AGO, at the beginning of the case, where our entire Country, while never having a chance at this kind of GREATNESS again, would not have been put in 1929 style jeopardy. There is no way America could recover from such a judicial tragedy, but I know our Court System better than anyone, there is no one in history that has gone through the trials, tribulations and uncertainties such as I, and absolutely terrible, but also amazingly beautiful, things can happen. Our Country deserves SUCCESS AND GREATNESS, NOT TURMOIL, FAILURE, AND DISGRACE. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


