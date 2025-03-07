WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Donald Trump tariffs Canada Mexico

Trump Rejects UN's 2030 Sustainability Goals

Friday, 07 March 2025 04:03 PM EST

In a speech before the United Nation’s General Assembly, a representative of President Donald Trump ’s administration rejected the U.N.’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Edward Heartney, a minister-counselor at the U.S. Mission to the United Nations, called the 2030 agenda “a program of soft global governance that is inconsistent with U.S. sovereignty and adverse to the rights and interests of Americans.”

The 17 “sustainable development goals” included ending poverty, achieving gender equality and urgently tackling climate change.

The Trump administration now says it “rejects and denounces” them. Others included providing clean water and sanitation for all people, quality education for every child and promoting good health and economic growth.

Edward Heartney, a minister-counselor at the U.S. Mission to the United Nations, said these goals “advance a program of soft global governance that is inconsistent with U.S. sovereignty and adverse to the rights and interests of Americans.”

U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said all 193 member states voted unanimously to deliver on the goals, and that the U.N. is holding onto it’s guiding principles “to advance a world of peace, prosperity and dignity for all.”

Politics
Donald Trump tariffs Canada Mexico
2025-03-07
Friday, 07 March 2025 04:03 PM
