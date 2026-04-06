Trump Urges Court to End Birthright Citizenship

President Donald Trump early Monday urged Supreme Court justices to "use their powers of common sense" and rule that birthright citizenship is unconstitutional, escalating his criticism as the high court weighs one of the most consequential immigration cases in decades.

"It's too bad that the Supreme Court can't watch and study the Mark Levin Show tonight on the Birthright Citizenship Scam," Trump, referencing the conservative radio and TV host, wrote on Truth Social.

"If they saw it they would never allow that money making HOAX to continue. THEY SHOULD USE THEIR POWERS OF COMMON SENSE FOR THE GOOD OF OUR COUNTRY."

Trump also warned the justices not to repeat what he called past mistakes, referencing a recent ruling on tariffs.

"They failed miserably on Tariffs, needlessly costing the USA Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in potential rebates for the benefit [of] haters and scammers. Why??? Don't do it again!" he wrote.

"The Country can only withstand so many bad decisions from a Court that just doesn't seem to care."

The comments come as the Supreme Court considers the constitutionality of Trump's executive order ending automatic citizenship for children born in the United States to illegal aliens or those in the country temporarily — a key pillar of his broader immigration crackdown.

Trump has argued that birthright citizenship, as currently interpreted, is a misreading of the 14th Amendment and has been widely abused.

In previous statements, he said the amendment was intended to grant citizenship to the children of former slaves and not to create what he has called a modern-day "scam" exploited by foreign nationals seeking U.S. citizenship for their children.

Supporters of Trump's position say the current system incentivizes illegal immigration and fuels so-called "birth tourism," allowing wealthy foreigners and illegal migrants alike to take advantage of American laws.

They argue that revisiting the issue is necessary to restore fairness and protect the value of U.S. citizenship.

The Supreme Court heard arguments in the case last week, with Trump attending the proceedings in person — the first sitting president to do so.

While some justices expressed skepticism about the legal basis of the order, others signaled openness to revisiting long-standing interpretations of the 14th Amendment.

Justice Clarence Thomas, for example, raised questions about whether the amendment's original debates were ever intended to address modern immigration issues.

Critics, including immigration activists and civil liberties groups, maintain that the Constitution clearly guarantees citizenship to anyone born on U.S. soil.

Lower courts have so far blocked Trump's order, citing precedent dating back more than a century.

The case is widely expected to have far-reaching implications for immigration policy and executive authority.

A final decision from the Supreme Court is anticipated by early summer.