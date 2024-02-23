×
Tags: donald trump | super pac | 2024

New Well-Funded Super PAC Backing Trump

Friday, 23 February 2024 01:53 PM EST

A well-funded super PAC has been formed to support former President Donald Trump in his bid for reelection, reports Axios.

Right for America, registered in late January in McLean, Virginia, is being led by Sergio Gor and already has funding from billionaire Ike Perlmutter, the former chairman of Marvel Entertainment.

"We look forward to re-electing President Trump in November,” Gor said when asked by Axios whether the PAC could run smoothly under staff who have not run a similar-sized enterprise.

The other two board members listed are Lee Rizzuto, Trump's former consul general in Bermuda, and Anthony Lomangino, a longtime New York friend and entrepreneur who got wealthy from selling a recycling-collection company to industry giant Waste Management.

Trump, the GOP frontrunner, lags President Joe Biden in fundraising, according to the Federal Elections Commission.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

Politics
Friday, 23 February 2024 01:53 PM
