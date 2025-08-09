WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: donald trump | state department | tammy bruce | united nations

Trump Nominates Tammy Bruce as Deputy Envoy to UN

Saturday, 09 August 2025 05:16 PM EDT

President Donald Trump said on Saturday he was nominating State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce as the next U.S. deputy representative to the United Nations.

Bruce has been the State Department spokesperson since Trump took office in January.

In a post on social media in which Trump announced her nomination, the president said she did a "fantastic job" as State Department spokesperson.

She has defended the Trump administration's foreign policy decisions ranging from immigration crackdown and visa revocations to U.S. responses to Russia's war in Ukraine and Israel's war in Gaza, including defending a widely condemned armed private aid operation in the Palestinian enclave.

Bruce was a political contributor and commentator on Fox News for over 20 years.

She has also authored books like "Fear Itself: Exposing the Left's Mind-Killing Agenda" that offer criticism of liberals and left-leaning viewpoints.

